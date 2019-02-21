Forbes: Russia now has 2 billionaires

The owner of Wildberries online retailer Tatiana Bakalchuk has become the second Russian billionaire according to Forbes, TASS reported.

According to the source, the value of her retail giant is estimated at $1.2 billionaire.

“The new company value allows to calculate Bakalchuk's estate at over $1 billion. She is the second woman billionaire in Russia, after Elena Baturina,” the source noted.

According to Forbes, since Wildberries is not a public company, its cost was estimated based on data on sales and profits, as well as on multipliers of similar projects and estimates of venture capitalists.

In 2018, the company's revenue amounted to $ 1.7 billion.