Head of National Security Service: Robert Kocharyan had good deeds

YEREVAN. – Filing a lawsuit is a constitutional right of the citizen, director of Armenia's National Security Service Arthur Ventsyan told reporters asked whether he was sued by son of the former president.

“Sedrak Kocharyan is free to file a lawsuit, and the judge will decide whether we are guilty or not,” Vanetsyan said, adding that this is not about political persecution.

A civil lawsuit was filed against Vanetsyan in connection with the statement made during a press conference.

“Immediately after the press conference, I stated that I had incorrectly formulated the idea, and therefore I gave an explanation. That is, I dismissed something for which they appealed to the court,” said Vanetsyan.

The director of the National Security Service stressed that he did not violate the presumption of innocence, explaining that speaking of the Kocharyan family, he means all its members, but he has no personal problems with them.

“The Kocharyan family did nothing to me personally. Robert Kocharyan was the second president, and there were good deeds during his presidency. He was the first president of Artsakh, and as an officer, as an employee of the National Security Service, who served during those years, I cannot have personal problems with this family,” he added.