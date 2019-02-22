My Step faction at Armenia parliament: Phase of meetings with ministers should already be public

YEREVAN. – The phase of meetings with the ministers should already be public.
Lilit Makunts, head of the majority “My Step” Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, on Friday told the above-said to reporters at parliament. She stated this after their closed meeting with Hakob Arshakyan, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies.
“Many matters were discussed which, I believe, the [Armenian] public should also know,” Makunts said. “We are discussing how each ministry imagines development, including in terms of the economic development of the Republic of Armenia.”
In her words, Minister Arshakyan presented the steps and avenues they see toward how high tech can be useful to Armenia’s economy.
“We spoke [also] about legislative initiatives,” Lilit Makunts concluded, in particular. “And now a group will be formed (…), which will make [respective] legislative initiatives.”