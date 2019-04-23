News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.56
EUR
542
RUB
7.56
Show news feed
Turkey slams US move to end waivers on Iran oil imports
Turkey slams US move to end waivers on Iran oil imports
Region:World News, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkey’s foreign minister on Monday warned that Washington ending sanctions waivers on Iranian oil sales would do harm to regional peace.

"The U.S. decision to end sanctions waivers on Iran oil imports will not serve regional peace and stability, yet will harm Iranian people," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

"Turkey rejects unilateral sanctions and impositions on how to conduct relations with neighbors," Cavusoglu added. 

The US administration has officially announced that it will not extend the exemption from the sanctions on the import of Iranian oil.

The current set of waivers -- issued to China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey -- expire May 2.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos