Turkey slams US move to end waivers on Iran oil imports

Turkey’s foreign minister on Monday warned that Washington ending sanctions waivers on Iranian oil sales would do harm to regional peace.
"The U.S. decision to end sanctions waivers on Iran oil imports will not serve regional peace and stability, yet will harm Iranian people," Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.
"Turkey rejects unilateral sanctions and impositions on how to conduct relations with neighbors," Cavusoglu added.
The US administration has officially announced that it will not extend the exemption from the sanctions on the import of Iranian oil.
The current set of waivers -- issued to China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey -- expire May 2.