Tuesday
April 23
Armenia State Revenue Committee head in meeting with car importers
Armenia State Revenue Committee head in meeting with car importers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society


Car importers held today a protest in front of the building of the State Revenue Committee with the demand to meet with the head of the State Revenue Committee. They are complaining about the import customs duties, standing in line at the customs house for days and several other similar issues. The demonstrators said they would close down the street, if they didn’t meet with Davit Ananyan.

After a while, President of the Union of Car Importers of Armenia Tigran Hovhannisyan asked the protesters to form a group to meet with the head of the State Revenue Committee.

Currently, the head of the State Revenue Committee is in a meeting with a 6-member group of car importers.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
