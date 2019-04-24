PM, President visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia on Wednesday morning visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial at Tsitsernakaberd Hill in capital city Yerevan, and paid tribute to the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS).
The President laid a wreath at the memorial.
Pashinyan and Sarkissian were accompanied by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Deputy Prime Ministers Mher Grigoryan and Tigran Avinyan, National Security Service Director Artur Vanetsyan, Police Chief Valeri Osipyan, Supreme Judicial Council Chairman Gagik Harutyunyan, members of the government, and MPs.
Thousands of people, diplomatic corps and Armenian diaspora representatives, guests, and residents of Armenia are heading to Tsitsernakaberd Hill since early morning, to pay their respects to the Armenian Genocide victims.