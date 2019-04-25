Tokyo court suspends Ghosn’s release on bail amid appeal by prosecutor's office

The Tokyo District Court is delaying the execution of its decision to release the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Carlos Ghosn from prison on bail because of an appeal filed by the city prosecutor's office, TASS reported.
Prosecutors are trying to challenge the decision of the Tokyo District Court, which approved the release of Ghosn on bail in the amount of 500 million yen (approximately $ 4.5 million at the current rate).
Earlier, Ghosn’ lawyers have already made a fixed amount of bail in full.
In March, the former chief was already released from prison on bail of $ 9 million. However, on April 4, he was again arrested on additional charges.