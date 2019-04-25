News
Carlos Ghosn banned from contacting with his wife
Carlos Ghosn banned from contacting with his wife
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents, Car World

The Tokyo District Court, which had previously approved the release of former Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance leader Carlos Ghosn from prison on bail, forbade him to contact his wife, Kyodo reported. 

Tokyo prosecutors have told the court that his wife Carole has contacted individuals related to the allegations.

Earlier, the city prosecutor's office filed an appeal against the court decision, as a result of which the process of releasing Ghosn on bail was suspended.  Meanwhile, his lawyers have already fully paid the established amount of bail, which amounted to 500 million yen (approximately $ 4.5 million at the current rate).

In March of this year, Ghosn was already released from prison on bail of $ 9 million. However, on April 4, he was again arrested on additional charges.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
