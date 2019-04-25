Civil Contract Party holds closed session, sets date of congress

The closed session of the initiating group of the Civil Contract Party is over, reported Spokesperson of the Civil Contract Party Vahan Kostanyan to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The upcoming amendments to the charter and issues on the upcoming congress were discussed during the session,” the Spokesperson said.
According to him, the congress will be held in June. The charter will be amended through the congress, and the political party’s board will be elected during the congress.
Vahan Kostanyan stated that the issue on the chairperson of the political party’s board can’t be considered so long as the board members haven’t been elected.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also participated in the closed session.