Friday
April 26
Friday
April 26
Newspaper: Several Armenian ambassadors to resign
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Major changes and shifts expected in the near future at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.

“According to reliable sources, [Armenia’s] ambassadors functioning in several countries will resign within the coming months, since there is a clear political decision on this matter.

“This is due to the fact that the [incumbent Armenian] authorities consider several of the [country’s] accredited ambassadors as ‘personnel of the predecessors,’ or ‘non-professionals.’ In fact, there is an issue of trust. They [the incumbent authorities] just do not trust them and constantly accuse them of artificial inaction and sabotage.

“There is information that the prime minister has requested from the foreign minister a list where the names of the ‘unwanted’ and the not ‘one’s own’ ambassadors will be noted.

“[Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan has given another assignment to his teammates to seek suitable candidates in the [respective] arena—for the appointments expected in the near future,” Past wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
