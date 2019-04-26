Armenia MOD: All arrangements for delivery from Russia are made for this year and next

YEREVAN. – The deliveries from Russia that should be carried out by the end of the year, during the next year, the arrangements on all of them have been made. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Friday told this to reporters.

The minister added, however, that he cannot voice the details.

“When they will be delivered, then we will speak,” he added.

To the remark that Su-30 fighter jets will be deployed at the Russian military airbase in Armenia, too, Tonoyan responded: “The Russian base will be modernized over time, and relevant decisions will be made on the type and quantity of armament.”

And to the remark that Azerbaijan has considered as a threat the statement he had made in the US, and according to which he is changing the format of the “territories in exchange for peace” concept to “new war in exchange for new territories,” Davit Tonoyan replied as follows, in particular: “Everything has already been said.”