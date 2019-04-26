Armenian minister receives German ministry, GIZ and KfW representatives

Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan met today with the delegation led by Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Armenia Matthias Kiesler. The delegation comprised Head of the Eastern Europe Division of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany Dirk Schattschneider, Deputy Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Armenia Klaus Wendelberger, Country Director of GIZ in Armenia Anne Kempa, KfW Regional Office Director for South Caucasus Klaus Weigel and other officials.
Suren Papikyan greeted the guests and highly appreciated the GIZ’s support to Armenia for the enhancement of community infrastructures and the expansion of local democratic systems and processes within the scope of administrative-territorial reforms. Talking about the government’s future actions for an economic revolution, Minister Papikyan stated that the German experience in economic achievements will be very valuable for Armenia and that Armenia anticipates the support and advice of its partnering country in this area.
On his and the delegation’s behalf, Ambassador Matthias Kiesler expressed gratitude for the reception and noted that the presentable programs being jointly implemented with partnering donor organizations for improvement of services within communities, automated management of information flows and increase of civic participation have become a successful example of the Armenian-German cooperation.
Head of the Eastern Europe Division of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of the Federal Republic of Germany Dirk Schattschneider recorded, with satisfaction, that the 25-year partnership between Armenia and Germany worth nearly 900,000,000 euros is a major condition for the development of strategic programs and the dynamic growth of relations.
Suren Papikyan revered the role of Germany in Armenia’s economic development and stated that the potential for the existing cooperation between the two countries lays the foundations for seeking new paths and establishing stronger ties.