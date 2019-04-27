News
UK Labour MPs demand a Brexit referendum
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

About 90 representatives of the Labor Party have demanded the party officially backs a public vote on any Brexit deal, Sky News reported.

The politicians have added their names to a letter urging Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) to throw its weight behind such a vote.

"Labour has already, rightly, backed a confirmatory public vote," the letter states.

"The overwhelming majority of our members and voters support this, and it is the democratically established policy of the party.

"We need a message of hope and solidarity, and we need to campaign for it without caveats."
