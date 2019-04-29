News
Times Square hosts Armenian Genocide commemoration event
Times Square hosts Armenian Genocide commemoration event
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society


The 104th commemoration of the Armenian Genocide took place in New York’s Times Square on Sunday bringing together representatives of the Armenian community and prominent politicians, the Voice of America Armenian service reported.

In his speech, Senator Chuck Schumer condemned the current and previous administrations for not recognizing the Armenian Genocide explaining it by “politics”.

When the matter is about brutally killed 1.5 million people, “there should be no politics”, he said.

Senator Robert Menendez also said they will never forget the Armenian Genocide and condemned Turkey for the denial.

Congressman Frank Pallone also took the stage and thanked the Armenian Americans who support the Armenia Caucus’s efforts for genocide recognition, a strong U.S.-Armenia relationship, and peace proposals that keep Artsakh Armenian.

Armenian Diasporan singer Elie Berberyan performed Charles Aznavour’s “Ils Sont Tombés” and “Dle Yaman” song.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
