Davit Sanasaryan: I call on Artur Vanetsyan to not talk about this at all

My relations with Artur Vanetsyan should in no way be linked to this criminal case. This is what Davit Sanasaryan, head of the State Oversight Service of Armenia—but whose respective powers have been suspended, said during an April 30 press conference, responding to the question about any problems with Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan.
“Vanetsyan isn’t considered a superior of the investigative body. Generally speaking, I would also like to call on him to not talk about this. We had employment relations and there was no problem, but my call is very clear — incompetent people shouldn’t get involved in this because that will be viewed as pressure on the future legal procedures,” Sanasaryan said.
On April 18, Davit Sanasaryan was charged under part 1 of Article 308 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia (misuse of official powers).