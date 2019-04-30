News
Former Armenian MP interviewed as witness in case of TV commentator's kidnapping
Former Armenian MP interviewed as witness in case of TV commentator's kidnapping
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Head of the Division for Information and Public Relations of the Department of the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Armenia interviewed today former deputy of the National Assembly Samvel Aleksanyan as a witness within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to the alleged kidnapping of TV commentator Hamlet Ghushchyan.

On the ground of the statement by TV commentator Hamlet Ghushchyan on being kidnapped by former deputy of the National Assembly Samvel Aleksanyan, a criminal case has been instituted under part 1 of Articles 38-131 and points 1, 2 and 3 of part 2 of Article 131 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia, that is, kidnapping a person by use of a weapon or of objects used as a weapon through conspiracy by a group of persons accompanied by use of force or threat of use of force dangerous to the life or health of the person.
