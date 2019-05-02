Prosecutor General: Crimes in Armenia increased by 11.2% in 2018

YEREVAN. – In 2018, the number of crimes in Armenia has grown in numerical sense.
Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid during the debates at the National Assembly Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, and on the 2018 activity report of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
In his words, a total of 22,551 crimes were recorded in Armenia during this period, and this is 11.2% more than the previous year.
“However, in criminal matters, when evaluating the increase or decrease in the number of crimes in this or that country, attention is focused on latent crimes, or vice versa, [on] those that don’t have latency,” Davtyan added.
He explained that if the latency of crimes does not have high indicators or is not too noticeable, the increase or decrease in the number of crimes can be assessed in terms of general trends.