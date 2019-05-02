News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.48
EUR
538.67
RUB
7.46
Show news feed
Prosecutor General: Crimes in Armenia increased by 11.2% in 2018
Prosecutor General: Crimes in Armenia increased by 11.2% in 2018
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – In 2018, the number of crimes in Armenia has grown in numerical sense.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on Thursday stated the aforesaid during the debates at the National Assembly Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs, and on the 2018 activity report of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In his words, a total of 22,551 crimes were recorded in Armenia during this period, and this is 11.2% more than the previous year.

“However, in criminal matters, when evaluating the increase or decrease in the number of crimes in this or that country, attention is focused on latent crimes, or vice versa, [on] those that don’t have latency,” Davtyan added.

He explained that if the latency of crimes does not have high indicators or is not too noticeable, the increase or decrease in the number of crimes can be assessed in terms of general trends.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Belgian-Armenian boy declared missing
She said Belgian police are still searching for the boy and...
 French police clash with May Day protesters on Paris streets
Some threw rocks and other objects at police officers, attacked a parked...
 Yerevan murder solved, person who stabbed brothers is detained
The investigation is still in progress…
 Murder in Yerevan, one of 2 brothers dead
The victim and the murder suspect were friends since childhood, and both were previously convicted…
 Former Armenian MP interviewed as witness in case of TV commentator's kidnapping
On the ground of the statement by TV commentator Hamlet Ghushchyan on...
 Davit Sanasaryan's attorneys say case is phony
Sanasaryan’s other attorney Arsen Sardaryan added that the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos