News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.46
EUR
538.02
RUB
7.36
Show news feed
Armenia attorney general promises unprecedented trial involving three presidents
Armenia attorney general promises unprecedented trial involving three presidents
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Attorney General Artur Davtyan did not respond clearly to a question whether he will support the prosecutors during the trial of former officials, which is a separate part of the case into the events of March 1, 2008.

Former President Robert Kocharyan, ex-Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, ex-Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan face charges.

“I can be the prosecutor at the trial, or a supervising prosecutor can be. You will see it in the court,” Davtyan told reporters.

The Attorney General categorically disagrees with the wording regarding the presence of political prisoners in the country.

“There are specific charges on specific acts,” the prosecutor general assured.

At the same time, he recalled that a separate part of the proceedings had been transferred to the court, and there could be new faces and new decisions. According to him, the investigators have new data, but there is not enough data to bring charges.

The reporters asked why under the previous government, where Davtyan was working, the investigation went round in a circle, and now it has gained momentum. Davtyan advised that journalists should read in the law on the functions of the prosecutor's office, which is not leading the investigation directly.

“But the resources of the investigation should also be objectively assessed,” added Davtyan.

According to him, the key point is that the attitude of citizens has changed, and those who were silent before, speak out now.

 “It will be an unprecedented trial - three presidents in different statuses, statesmen and politicians. The society will see and give an assessment itself,” he promised.

According to him, a few hearings  will be held behind closed doors, while the rest of the trial will be open to public.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Attorney: Armenia Special Investigation Service had to cross-examine Armen Gevorgyan, Silva Hambardzumyan
Touching upon the episode of assistance in overthrow of constitutional order...
 Indictment on criminal case against Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials is made public
It has been posted on the website of the Judicial Information System…
 Judge Vardan Grigoryan to examine case of Robert Kocharyan and other officials
The overseeing prosecutor confirmed today that the accusatory conclusion with respect to the part separated from...
 Armenia Ombudsman on risks of violations of presumption of innocence
When asked if there had been a violation of presumption of innocence with respect to...
 Armenia attorney general’s office: Case against ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials is sent to court
The prosecutor has confirmed the indictment on the part that has been separated from the criminal case on the events of March 2008 in Yerevan…
 ECHR delivers judgement in case of Armenia’s first president Levon Ter-Petrosyan
The case concerned the applicant’s complaint about the dispersal of a protest rally on 1 March 2008...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos