Armenia attorney general promises unprecedented trial involving three presidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Attorney General Artur Davtyan did not respond clearly to a question whether he will support the prosecutors during the trial of former officials, which is a separate part of the case into the events of March 1, 2008.

Former President Robert Kocharyan, ex-Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan, ex-Secretary General of the CSTO Yuri Khachaturov and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevorgyan face charges.

“I can be the prosecutor at the trial, or a supervising prosecutor can be. You will see it in the court,” Davtyan told reporters.

The Attorney General categorically disagrees with the wording regarding the presence of political prisoners in the country.

“There are specific charges on specific acts,” the prosecutor general assured.

At the same time, he recalled that a separate part of the proceedings had been transferred to the court, and there could be new faces and new decisions. According to him, the investigators have new data, but there is not enough data to bring charges.

The reporters asked why under the previous government, where Davtyan was working, the investigation went round in a circle, and now it has gained momentum. Davtyan advised that journalists should read in the law on the functions of the prosecutor's office, which is not leading the investigation directly.

“But the resources of the investigation should also be objectively assessed,” added Davtyan.

According to him, the key point is that the attitude of citizens has changed, and those who were silent before, speak out now.

“It will be an unprecedented trial - three presidents in different statuses, statesmen and politicians. The society will see and give an assessment itself,” he promised.

According to him, a few hearings will be held behind closed doors, while the rest of the trial will be open to public.