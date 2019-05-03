News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.75
EUR
536.28
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE diplomat discuss situation at Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE diplomat discuss situation at Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Thursday evening received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

They discussed the present-day situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Minister Tonoyan expressed his concerns over the recent ceasefire violation, and as a result of which an Armenian soldier was wounded.

Ambassador Kasprzyk, for his part, presented the upcoming agenda issues in the Karabakh conflict negotiation process.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US ready to support peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Talking about the possibility of holding the next meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of...
 Ambassador: It is important that French position in OSCE MG is not questioned
Asked to comment on whether cooperation is possible between individual cities…
 Armenia PM on his suggested agenda for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
It will take time for us to discuss all the delicacies in detail...
 Russian MFA: FM, OSCE Secretary-General to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement on 24 April
According to her, the meeting will be held on the sidelines of...
 Azerbaijan FM announces about another meeting with Armenia counterpart
As per Mammadyarov, the US has proposed holding a talk between them in Washington…
 Maria Zakharova comments on statement of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh
First of all this initiative, as well as the other should be appreciated...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos