Armenia Defense Minister, OSCE diplomat discuss situation at Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN. – Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Thursday evening received Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

They discussed the present-day situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Minister Tonoyan expressed his concerns over the recent ceasefire violation, and as a result of which an Armenian soldier was wounded.

Ambassador Kasprzyk, for his part, presented the upcoming agenda issues in the Karabakh conflict negotiation process.