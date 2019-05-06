Passengers video record fire inside plane that made emergency landing in Moscow

Passengers of the burning plane that made an emergency landing at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow have video recorded what was happening inside the aircraft at the time, Lenta.ru reported.
The burning airplane landed on Sunday evening.
There were 72 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft.
Thirteen people—including two children—were killed as a result of this incident.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has ordered to set up a state commission to investigate the circumstances behind this incident.