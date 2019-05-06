Blast recorded in downtown Kyiv

Blast has been recorded in downtown Kyiv, Informator reported.

No one has been injured as a result of a blast neat Arena-City trading center.

According to the witnesses, woman ran into the arch of the shopping center, threw some things at the currency exchange, and then set them on fire.

The fire was extinguished by the guards of the shopping center, and rescue services and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the incident.

