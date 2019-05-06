News
Blast recorded in downtown Kyiv
Blast recorded in downtown Kyiv
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents


Blast has been recorded in downtown Kyiv, Informator reported.

No one has been injured as a result of a blast neat Arena-City trading center.

According to the witnesses,  woman ran into the arch of the shopping center, threw some things at the currency exchange, and then set them on fire.

The fire was extinguished by the guards of the shopping center, and rescue services and law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the incident.

As reported earlier, a few days ago an explosion occurred in one of the Ukrainian villages as an improvised device exploded, which was built by one of the local residents to jam the fish. A 26-year-old man died, and three more were hospitalized as a result of an incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
