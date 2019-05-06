Armenian MP on incident connected to Arsen Julfalakyan

Head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts touched upon the press releases devoted to the incident connected to Arsen Julfalakyan and his father, Levon Julfalakyan.

“I talked to Arsen Julfalakyan because the presses were spreading rumors that Arsen Julfalakyan and his father had used violence against a citizen.

Arsen Julfalakyan said the information was inaccurate and that he and his father had shown up at the police station to understand what was going on. After that, the police clarified the conversation between Arsen Julfalakyan and his partner. I confirm that there was no beating or violent acts.”

When asked how the citizen was transferred to the hospital with bruises, Lilit Makunts said the following: “Based on what I read in the presses, the citizen didn’t have any bruises and was transferred to the hospital due to high blood pressure. As for the rest, it would be better if you asked Arsen Julfalakyan.”