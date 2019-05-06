News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
538.8
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenian MP on incident connected to Arsen Julfalakyan
Armenian MP on incident connected to Arsen Julfalakyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Head of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Lilit Makunts touched upon the press releases devoted to the incident connected to Arsen Julfalakyan and his father, Levon Julfalakyan.

“I talked to Arsen Julfalakyan because the presses were spreading rumors that Arsen Julfalakyan and his father had used violence against a citizen.

Arsen Julfalakyan said the information was inaccurate and that he and his father had shown up at the police station to understand what was going on. After that, the police clarified the conversation between Arsen Julfalakyan and his partner. I confirm that there was no beating or violent acts.”

When asked how the citizen was transferred to the hospital with bruises, Lilit Makunts said the following: “Based on what I read in the presses, the citizen didn’t have any bruises and was transferred to the hospital due to high blood pressure. As for the rest, it would be better if you asked Arsen Julfalakyan.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Malaysian authorities extradite ex-Goldman banker facing US graft charge
Malaysia's Attorney General Tommy Thomas said Malaysia agreed to hand him over…
Former Armenian general's attorney to appeal to ECHR
Grigoryan’s attorneys also want to challenge the lawfulness of...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Russia’s Putin
In connection with the tragedy at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow…
 Blast recorded in downtown Kyiv
The fire was extinguished by the guards of the shopping center…
 Armenia wrestler MP, father involved in downtown Yerevan brawl
World and European Greco-Roman wrestling champion Arsen Julfalakyan, and his father, head coach of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team, Levon Julfalakyan…
 All dead bodies found on board of burned airplane in Moscow
The bodies of 41 victims have been removed from the burned plane…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos