Dollar goes up in Armenia
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.29/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.54 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 538.80 (up by AMD 2.52), that of one British pound totaled AMD 630.68 (up by AMD 5.95), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.39 (up by 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 226.77, AMD 19,784.07 and AMD 13,230.13, respectively.
