Cyprus, Greece to inform EU about illegal drilling in Turkey

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will inform EU leaders about Turkey’s illegal drilling operations in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, Ekathimerini reported.
The day before, Nikos Anastasiades compared Turkey’s actions in the island’s exclusive economic zone with a second invasion.
Anastasiades also said that the recent actions of Turkey made it impossible to resume talks on the reunification of the island.
However, Ankara insists that it will continue its program in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Considering his defiant position on EU leaders on this issue, Athens and Nicosia believe that the only Turkish message is economic pressure from large investor countries such as Germany and the Netherlands.
The EU and the US have already called on Ankara to refrain from actions that contribute to heightening tension in the region.
The US State Department urged Turkey to cancel its drilling plans in Cyprus, accusing Ankara of risking increased tensions in the Mediterranean region.
Large natural gas deposits have been found on the shelf and in the Cyprus EEZ. In 2011, the US company Noble Energy discovered, in particular, the Aphrodite deposit, whose reserves are estimated at about 140 billion cubic meters. Ankara, challenging the borders of the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, sent the Fatih drilling vessel to the area, which is located in the EEZ since Saturday morning. Turkey states that the drilling will last for four months until September 3.