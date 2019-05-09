News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenia PM, Karabakh President partake in traditional march in Stepanakert
Armenia PM, Karabakh President partake in traditional march in Stepanakert
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The traditional march devoted to the May day triple celebration is in progress Thursday in Stepanakert, the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Armenian National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan, former Artsakh President Arkadi Ghukasyan, as well as serving and former Armenian officials are among those participating in this march.

Subsequently, the Armenia and Artsakh leaders, senior officials, and military will take part in the respective festive events to be held in Shushi town of Artsakh.

For the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory which the Soviet people—including Armenians—achieved in the Great Patriotic War in 1945 during World War II, the victory of liberation of Shushi in 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army in the same year are celebrated on this day.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: We congratulate Armenian people
The PM congratulated—on behalf of himself and his family—on the May 9 triple celebration…
 Armenia President: We should register victories also today, in all areas
"I extend my warmest congratulations on the occasion of Victory and Peace Day…
 Karabakh President welcomes Armenia PM at Stepanakert airport
PM Pashinyan arrived in Artsakh within the framework of celebrations to mark Victory Day as well as the 27th anniversaries of the Artsakh Defense Army and the Liberation of Shushi town…
 Armenia PM, wife to leave for Artsakh on morning of May 9
On the morning of May 9, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and...
 Karabakh President awards military servicemen, freedom fighters, police veterans
In his speech, President Bako Sahakyan emphasized that the May 9th holiday is...
 Karabakh President signs law on amendments to 2019 State Budget
President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan has signed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos