Armenia PM, Karabakh President partake in traditional march in Stepanakert

YEREVAN. – The traditional march devoted to the May day triple celebration is in progress Thursday in Stepanakert, the capital city of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, Armenian National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Karen Abrahamyan, former Artsakh President Arkadi Ghukasyan, as well as serving and former Armenian officials are among those participating in this march.
Subsequently, the Armenia and Artsakh leaders, senior officials, and military will take part in the respective festive events to be held in Shushi town of Artsakh.
For the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory which the Soviet people—including Armenians—achieved in the Great Patriotic War in 1945 during World War II, the victory of liberation of Shushi in 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army in the same year are celebrated on this day.