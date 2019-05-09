News
Thursday
May 09
March of “Regiment of Immortals” is held in Yerevan
March of “Regiment of Immortals” is held in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – The march of the “Regiment of Immortals,”  and devoted to the 74th anniversary of the victory achieved in the Great Patriotic War during World War II, was held Thursday, May 9 in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from the scene that President Armen Sarkissian, Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan, National Assembly deputy speaker Alen Simonyan, and numerous other residents of the capital city participated in this march. 

Many marchers were holding banners with the photos of their fathers, grandfathers, and great-grandfathers who had fought in the Great Patriotic War.
