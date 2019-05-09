Armenia PM joins folk dance in Karabakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)

SHUSHI. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday joined a folk dance of an ensemble in Shushi, Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
An entertainment-gathering was organized in this town, and Pashinyan was walking around the festive tables and congratulating those in attendance on the 27th anniversary of the Liberation of Shushi.
Then, he noticed the Armenian folk dance ensemble that was performing, he joined them, and began to dance.
For the past 27 years, May 9 has a triple meaning for Armenians. The victory which the Soviet people—including Armenians—achieved in the Great Patriotic War in 1945 during World War II, the victory of liberation of Shushi in 1992, and the formation of the Artsakh Defense Army in the same year are celebrated on this day.