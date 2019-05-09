News
News
Erdogan: EU needs Turkey more than Turkey needs EU
Turkey will continue efforts to achieve its strategic goal, that is, accession to the EU. This is what President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared. “The EU needs Turkey more than Turkey needs the EU,” he said.

According to Erdogan, Ankara will persistently continue its path in spite of the attempts to remove it from the European family.

“Without Turkey, the EU can’t cope with threats such as Islamophobia, cultural racism, discrimination and resistance to migrants that violate its fundamental principles,” Erdogan said, adding that, over the past 60 years, Turkey has struggled to become a full-fledged member, but the West has found something to justify.
