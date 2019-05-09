Third President of Armenia misses many people who fought in Karabakh war

I don’t want to sound sentimental, but first and foremost, I miss the boys and men who died during our battle for existence. This is what third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today as he recalled his friends-in-combat of the Artsakh war during an interview with the Public Television of Artsakh.

“I don’t want to sound sentimental, but first and foremost, I miss the boys and men who died during our battle for existence. I really miss Vazgen, of course Avo, who is better known as Monte Melkonian, I miss Ashot, Yura and Norik (commander of Martakert), Dushman Vardan, Lyova and many others. Over the next couple of days, I will try to visit their tombs to reaffirm my respect to a certain extent.

It is clear that it is impossible to achieve great results without the elder generation. Of course, youth play a huge role, but we, who were young at the time, couldn’t overcome that hardship and the challenges with honor, if our fathers and forefathers hadn’t manifested themselves brilliantly during the Great Patriotic War,” Serzh Sargsyan said.

When asked what plans he has in Artsakh, the former president said the following: “I have always had a lot of plans. We’ll see. I plan on visiting Amaras to understand the state of Amaras because it will be impossible to defend the homeland with honor without Amaras and Gandzasar, that is, the monuments with age-old wisdom.”