US has new high-precision rocket
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The United States created and managed to use a new secret high-precision rocket, R9X, The Wall Street Journal reported

It is a modified Hellfire rocket. The novelty has an inert warhead that does not explode, but throws a metal projectile weighing about 100 pounds. Thus, with the help of R9X, you can kill a target without harming nearby people and property, explains WSJ.

There is also another variation of the R9X, in which the rocket carries a ring of six long blades and shoots them a second before the collision.

According to the WSJ, one of the reasons for the development of this rocket was that the terrorists had adapted to the US Air Force air strikes and began to hide among large groups of civilians. Creating a rocket began in 2011, during the presidency of Barack Obama, who pointed out the need to avoid civilian casualties as a result of air strikes in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Somalia and other countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
