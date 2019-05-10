Japan: North Korea’s latest missile launch violates UN resolutions

The latest missile launch by North Korea violated UN resolutions calling for the cessation of testing of ballistic weapons, a Japanese government spokesman said.
“They were ballistic missiles and that puts it in contravention of U.N. resolutions,” Reuters reported quoting Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kotaro Nogami.
North Korea launched on Thursday two short-range missiles, this is the second test in less than a week.
Japan, located a few steps from North Korean medium-range missiles, strongly supports tough decisions to force Pyongyang to abandon its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.