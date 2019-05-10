Woman, 24, sets Yerevan massage parlor on fire

YEREVAN. – A young woman on Wednesday set the door of a massage parlor in Yerevan—the capital city of Armenia—on fire.
At 7:20pm, police received a report that a massage parlor was on fire in Yerevan.
Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the law enforcement officers who were dispatched to scene found out that, between 6pm and 6:30pm, a woman—who was born in 1995—had thrown a flammable liquid in a plastic container at the door of the said massage parlor, set it on fire, and caused monetary damage.
Police are preparing a report on this incident.