Woman, 24, sets Yerevan massage parlor on fire
Woman, 24, sets Yerevan massage parlor on fire
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A young woman on Wednesday set the door of a massage parlor in Yerevan—the capital city of Armenia—on fire.

At 7:20pm, police received a report that a massage parlor was on fire in Yerevan.

Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the law enforcement officers who were dispatched to scene found out that, between 6pm and 6:30pm, a woman—who was born in 1995—had thrown a flammable liquid in a plastic container at the door of the said massage parlor, set it on fire, and caused monetary damage.

Police are preparing a report on this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն
