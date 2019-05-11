Newspaper: Why has Putin’s visit to Armenia delayed for so long?

YEREVAN. – As per Russian analyst Stanislav Tarasov, the delay in Russian Federation (RF) President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the Republic of Armenia (RA) was definitely a result of some problems, 168hours reported.
“According to him [Tarasov], after assuming power, the RA Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] had made statements that were not definitely accepted in Moscow, causing concerns.
“What had taken place before that [i.e., the revolution in Armenia] was also troubling [for Moscow], since Russia was collaborating with the former [Armenian authorities] and it had confidence that the former [Armenian authorities] were in full control of the situation, and [therefore] the developments toward the change in power [in Armenia] were a surprise [to Moscow].
“However, according to his [Tarasov’s] assessment, the RA authorities are starting to make more appropriate political statements,” 168hours wrote.