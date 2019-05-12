Nearly 500 election commission employees die in Indonesia

The Indonesian Ministry of Health reported the cause of death of most of the electoral commission employees who died during the vote count after the election was stroke and heart attack, the Strait Times reported.
According to the ministry, 496 poll administrators died after election day across the country. The victims were reportedly exhausted after working twelve hours nonstop.
Over 162 volunteers died in four provinces. West Java saw the highest number of deaths at 131.
"The deaths of election officials were not something we expected. Their duties required excellent health. Therefore, the officials who were already suffering from certain illnesses likely began showing symptoms after working long hours," Health Ministry secretary-general Oscar Primadi said. "The medical workers were there to provide health checks during the election for the officials and voters.”
Primadi called on the public to refrain from speculating on this topic and said that the deaths were caused by natural causes.
One-day general elections were held in Indonesia on April 12, at which the president and vice president, deputies of the national parliament, regional parliaments and municipal councils of the city and district level were elected. Each voter had to fill out five ballots and put them in five different ballot boxes. According to preliminary data, voter turnout in the elections in Indonesia was over 80%. The Election Commission will announce the official election results on May 22.