Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke out against Facebook splitting, Tech Crunch reported.
"When I read what he wrote, my main reaction was that what he’s proposing that we do isn’t going to do anything to help solve those issues. So I think that if what you care about is democracy and elections, then you want a company like us to be able to invest billions of dollars per year like we are in building up really advanced tools to fight election interference," Zuckerberg told France Info while in Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Facebook has been repeatedly criticized for the misuse of user data. In March 2018, it became known that Cambridge Analytica collected data through Facebook app. It is assumed that these data could be used during the election campaign in the US 2016 elections and Brexit.
The difficulties of recent years have caused a sharp drop in the value of Facebook shares. Because of this, the board of directors of the company proposed to sharply limit the voting rights of the founder and head of the board, Mark Zuckerberg. Now he can actually make all decisions alone.