Armenia PM spouse meets head of Union of Armenians of Russia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Anna Hakobyan, the wife of Armenian Prime Minister, the head of the Board of Trustees of the My Step and City of Smile foundations, received the head of the Union of Armenians of Russia, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Ara Abrahamyan.

During the meeting, Abrahamyan talked about the 'Fate is different, but victory is one' forum to be held on May 12-14 in Armenia. Anna Hakobyan, in her turn, presented the activities of the My Step and City of Smile foundations. The parties also discussed ways of further cooperation.
