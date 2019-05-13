Manvel Grigoryan and his spouse’s court hearing being held in Yerevan

The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan, continues on Monday the trial of the case of the ex-deputy, Armenian General Manvel Grigoryan and his wife Nazik Amiryan.
Manvel Grigoryan was also brought to court.
According to the indictment, Manvel Grigoryan, in preliminary agreement with his wife Nazik Amiryan, son Arman Grigoryan and other persons, illegally acquired, transported and stored firearms, ammunition, explosives in their three houses, and also committed various types of theft.
He is accused of embezzling property provided for servicemen and volunteers who defended the borders of Artsakh during the four-day war in April 2016 and the following days.
The arrest was chosen as a preventive measure against the general, while for Amiryan signed undertaking not to leave place of residence was applied.
As reported earlier, Manvel Grigoryan is now undergoing treatment in a civilian hospital.