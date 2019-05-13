News
Monday
May 13
PM: Press in Armenia is free as ever
PM: Press in Armenia is free as ever
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The most important achievement over the past year is that Armenia has become a democratic country, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to RBC TV.

The prime minister recalled the early parliamentary elections held in December.

According to him, it is the only parliamentary elections in the history of the country when the election results were not challenged in the Constitutional Court.

All the results of the elections have begin rigged since 1995, Pashinyan noted, adding that "if we had told someone a year ago that unsophisticated elections are possible in Armenia, no one would have believed it."

Asked to comment, whether Pashinyan has the opposition, his answer was affirmative.

"Sometimes we have debates with the opposition force, but this is normal for a democratic country. I can guarantee that there are no restrictions for opposition activities. In Armenia, the press is free as ever, there is no censorship at all," Nikol Pashinyan noted.

Asked to comment on the initiative to ban Russian channels, the prime minister assured that there is no such initiative.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
