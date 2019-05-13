Russian border guards prevent drugs smuggling into Armenia

Russian border guards have prevented drugs smuggling across the Armenian border, the Russian Border Department of the Federal Security Service in Armenia reported.
According to the source, during the inspection of the truck from Iran to Armenia, plastic packaging containing 16 tablets was found, allegedly containing methadone. The total weight of the detected substances was 3.6 grams.
Subsequently, during the inspection of another vehicle also following for entry into the Armenia, a citizen of Switzerland found four plates of 10 tablets each, allegedly containing the tramadol, with a total weight of four grams, an ampoule with a transparent color with a total weight of 10 mg, 12 white tablets, presumably containing codeine.
The detained citizens and the detected substances were transferred by the established procedure to the Armenian law enforcement officers to establish all the circumstances of the crimes committed.