News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Russian border guards prevent drugs smuggling into Armenia
Russian border guards prevent drugs smuggling into Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Incidents

Russian border guards have prevented drugs smuggling across the Armenian border, the Russian Border Department of the Federal Security Service in Armenia reported.

According to the source, during the inspection of the truck from Iran to Armenia, plastic packaging containing 16 tablets was found, allegedly containing methadone. The total weight of the detected substances was 3.6 grams.

Subsequently, during the inspection of another vehicle also following for entry into the Armenia, a citizen of Switzerland found four plates of 10 tablets each, allegedly containing the tramadol, with a total weight of four grams, an ampoule with a transparent color with a total weight of 10 mg, 12 white tablets, presumably containing codeine.

The detained citizens and the detected substances were transferred by the established procedure to the Armenian law enforcement officers to establish all the circumstances of the crimes committed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Special Investigation Service to not institute case related to incident with MP
Deputy Governor of Vayots Dzor Province Razmik Tonoyan had reported to...
 Armenian army general loses consciousness in court
Based on the accusatory conclusion, Manvel Grigoryan...
 Civil activist clashes with Kocharyan's supporters outside court
During today’s trial, the judge will render a decision on...
 Manvel Grigoryan and his spouse’s court hearing being held in Yerevan
The court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Mnatsakan Martirosyan…
 Argentina mourns death of MP
According to her, murderers and their accomplices must pay for these crimes…
 One killed as car falls into ravine in Armenia
The driver died on the spot…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos