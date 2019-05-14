Armenia PM, Azerbaijan president have brief conversation in Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday talked briefly in Brussels, during the 10th anniversary events of the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union. Pashinyan told this to RFE/RL Armenian Service.
“It’s impossible to resolve any conflict by focusing solely on the interests of one of the parties involved, because I believe that the most important obstacle before the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict’s settlement is Azerbaijan’s position: not to have dialogue with Karabakh,” Pashinyan said. “The truth is that this conflict has three parties: Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh, and Armenia. We believe it’s very important to have a proper negotiation framework so that it be possible to resolve this conflict.”
Asked whether he spoke Monday with the Azerbaijani president, the Armenian PM replied: “Yes, a little. It was a very short conversation about the current situation.”
And to the query as to when they will meet again, Pashinyan said there were no such plans yet, but he is sure that the negotiations will continue.
“It’s very important that Nagorno-Karabakh returns to the negotiating table; that’s very important,” Nikol Pashinyan said. “It’s impossible to have a real settlement of the matter without Nagorno-Karabakh.”