US Ambassador to Armenia on Armenia's ties with US, Russia

The US understands that geographical and historical ties are what link Armenia to Russia. This is what US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia Lynne Tracy told journalists.
However, she added that many will agree that Russian-Armenian relations don’t restrict relations with the EU, the US or other potential partners. “Armenia is historically and geographically linked to Russia, but it is linked to the West in terms of culture and the value system,” says the US Ambassador.
Earlier, National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton had called on Armenia to renounce “historical clichés” of relations with Russia and even declared that “US arms are better than the Russians’ arms”.