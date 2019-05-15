Armenian parliament committee chair, DCAF deputy head sign MoU

Chair of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia Andranik Kocharyan and Deputy Head of the Geneva Center for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces (DCAF) Antje Fritz signed today a Memorandum of Mutual Understanding with the aim to enhance democratic control over defense, national security, police and emergency situations management in the Republic of Armenia.
The memorandum highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the defense and security sectors, as well as the need for improvement of the necessary tools for the capacity-building of professionals of the Standing Committee, as well as for effective parliamentary oversight and control. The parties also approved the draft action plan for two years.