Vladimir Posner to attend presentation of his book's Armenian version in Yerevan

Famous journalist, TV personality Vladimir Posner will attend the presentation of the Armenian version of his book “Farewell to Illusions” to be held in the Red Hall of Moscow Cinema in Yerevan on May 23. This is what Director of Orakul Publishing House (the publishing house undertook the initiative to translate the book into Armenian) Ruben Ishkhanyan told Armenpress, adding that Vladimir Posner will also interact with readers on stage.
The book’s translator Felix Bakhchinyan informed that he will be attending the meeting with the author and admitted that it was easy for him to translate the book, even though he had never addressed political topics in the past. “It’s a rather interesting book,” Bakhchinyan noted.