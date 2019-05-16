News
IIB names Ardshinbank most active issuing bank in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Ardshinbank was recognized as the Most Active Issuing Bank in Armenia in 2018 within the framework of the International Investment Bank (IIB) Trade Finance Support Programme, held at the 38th BACEE Conference, on May 6-7, 2019 in Budapest, Hungary. This year’s conference was focused on the issues of bank guarantees.

Ardshinbank was nominated for the Trade Finance Award - the Most Active Issuing Bank in Armenia in 2018. The event brought together 164 participants from 26 countries, hosting representatives of the international financial community from commercial and state banks, consultants, IT solution providers for the banking sector, as well as independent analysts.

To note, previously Ardshinbank was named the Best Bank by such prestigious international organizations and magazines, such as The Banker, Global Finance, Euromoney, Thomson Reuters, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Eurasian Bank Development, Asian Development Bank, etc.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
