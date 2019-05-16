News
Karabakh's incumbent, former presidents arrive in Yerevan court
Karabakh's incumbent, former presidents arrive in Yerevan court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


A while ago, incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan, who have submitted a letter of pledge for the release of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, arrived in the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction, which is examining the substantiation of the preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan. The presiding judge had deemed it necessary for the pledgers to appear in court, taking into consideration the fact that their rights needed to be explained to them. Besides, a person pledging for a person in custody, bears responsibility in terms of being subject to criminal liability, if the accused-on-trial behaves improperly.

On May 14, Kocharyan’s attorneys submitted to the court the letter of pledge of President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan and second President of the Republic of Artsakh Arkadi Ghukasyan.

The incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh pledged that President of Artsakh and second President of the Republic of Armenia Robert Kocharyan would behaveproperly, wouldn’t impede examination of the case, wouldn’t avoid appearing to the body conducting proceedings and wouldn’t commit any act proscribed by the Criminal Code in case of termination of custody as preventive measure.

Robert Kocharyan is charged with overthrow of the constitutional order of the Republic of Armenia, as well as for using his official position to receive a bribe in particularly large amounts to perform operations favoring the only participant and director of TSSC Armenia LLC Silva Hambardzumyan.
