Meeting held with communication heads of Armenian military formation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

From May 13 to 17, a command meeting was held with the communication heads of military units of the 3rd military formation with the aim to improve the officers’ theoretical knowledge, raise the level of methodical readiness for management of the daily activities of troops and enhance professional skills during military operations.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that the issues on organizing of communication and the necessary measures for modernization of communication were specified during the meeting.
