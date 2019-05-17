EU extends sanctions on Syrian authorities for year

The EU has extended for one year restrictive measures against the Syrian authorities, the statement published on Friday on the EU Council website said.
EU headquarters said Friday that the 28-nation bloc "decided to maintain its restrictive measures against the Syrian regime and its supporters as the repression of civilian population continues,” AP reported.
According to the source, 270 people and 70 entities like companies or organizations will have travel bans and asset freezes against them extended until June 1, 2020.
The EU sanctions package against Syria, which was consistently strengthened from 2011 to 2014, is one of the most significant in the history. It prohibits almost all types of contacts of European business with Syria, especially oil trade.