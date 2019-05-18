France company executive: Armenian technological potential can become world leader

YEREVAN. – On the margins of the VivaTech 2019 international technology exhibition, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, met with Robert Vassoyan, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Chief Commercial Officer at Atos, a French multinational information technology service and consulting company.
Arshakyan presented to the Atos executive the national policy which the Armenian government has adopted in the domain of technology, and the respective steps that are taken, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, the minister stated that high-tech industry will further develop in Armenia.
Vassoyan, for his part, pointed to Armenia’s potential in high-tech industry. Furthermore, the Atos company official expressed his readiness to cooperate and contribute to the development of Armenia’s technology sector, and to assist the projects which the Armenian government is implementing. He stressed that, with joint efforts, the Armenian technological potential can become a world leader.