President meets Armenian community in Nur-Sultan

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, who is in Kazakhstan on a working visit, meets Saturday the representatives of the Armenian community in Nur-Sultan. Our compatriots, who arrived from Uzbekistan, also took part in the meeting.

President Armen Sarkissian described the contribution of the Armenian community to the development of Kazakhstan as significant.

According to him, the Armenian community should not forget the religion and culture it represents.

“You should proudly represent the Armenian people,” the Armenian President said.

Armen Sarkissian noted that the most important resource in the 21st century is not natural resources, but human resources.

He highlighted the importance of using the potential of the diaspora and the solidarity of the Armenian people.

“Our strength is in our cohesion. We must learn to live together and support each other. Priority is our national cohesion. There is no other way to achieve success. This is one of the keys to success, ”the president said.

Armen Sarkissian called honest and dedicated work another pledge of success and highlighted the importance of providing a new generation of high-class education as a guarantee of a stronger and more secure future.

“We have wealth: it is human wealth. It is you and your children. The next generation is very important for me. We should properly educate children even from school,” he noted adding that Armenia should produce its drones.

"And in order to produce drones, you need to have a high-quality educational system from kindergarten to university," the President noted.

According to him, the 21st century is the century of Armenians, and we must have the opportunity and potential to become a successful people.

After the speech, Armen Sarkissian listened to the representatives of the Armenian community and answered their questions.