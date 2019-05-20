Google interrupts cooperation with Huawei, a Chinese company, after the US Commerce Department announced its intention to blacklist a Chinese company, Reuters reported.

This means that Huawei will not be able to use Google’s services and programs, including the Google play application store and Gmail.

Huawei will have access to Android, but with open sources. The Chinese company will lose access to technology and software from Google, and will not be able to count on technical support. Google continues to discuss options for cooperation with Huawei on new terms, the agency said.

The US suspects Huawei of spying. The US Commerce Department is going to put Huawei and 70 of its units on the blacklist for the activity contrary to the national security of the country. The US president, Donald Trump, signed a decree that bans US companies using telecommunications equipment manufactured by firms that pose a threat to the country's national security, foreign policy, and economy.